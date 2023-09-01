FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $461.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

