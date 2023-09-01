FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $540,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,401,000 after acquiring an additional 149,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. 519,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,875. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

