Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,565 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.56% of Albany International worth $43,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,184. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.