Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 807,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

