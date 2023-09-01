Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 43,710 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,710 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of WSFS Financial worth $46,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 54,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

