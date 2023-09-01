McPherson’s Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MCP)

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products; and vitamins and supplements, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminium foils.

