McPherson’s Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MCP)

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.
McPherson’s Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
McPherson’s Company Profile
