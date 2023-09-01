Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $49,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $47.96. 62,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

