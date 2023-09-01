NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $22.31 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.86. 457,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,901. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.05. The company has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

