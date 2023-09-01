Bend DAO Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $119,519.61 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

