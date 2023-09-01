Maverick Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.78 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $59.34 million and $19.78 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21550514 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $10,384,310.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

