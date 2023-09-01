Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.78 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Stratis has a market capitalization of $58.78 million and $960,122.96 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.02 or 0.06308837 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,783,379 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

