EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. EthereumFair has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.07466082 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $909,495.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

