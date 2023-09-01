iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,402. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

