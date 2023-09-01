PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.05. 1,770,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,798. The company has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

