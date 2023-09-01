U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 4,821,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,157,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.