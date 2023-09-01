FFT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,611,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.23 and its 200 day moving average is $343.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

