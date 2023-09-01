Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 272,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Verizon Communications by 109.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 30,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 242,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 401,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 436,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,210,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock remained flat at $34.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

