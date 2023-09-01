FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,887 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after buying an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,590,000 after buying an additional 4,607,084 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 4,850,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

