FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,274 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 534,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 695,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

