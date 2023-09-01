Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 391,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 811,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

