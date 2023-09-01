Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,090,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,232,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $23.39. 324,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,387. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -330.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

