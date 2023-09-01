Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes $31.15 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 774,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,152,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ryan Specialty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 654,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 219,654 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.22. 103,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,439. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $191,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $191,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,132 shares of company stock worth $26,746,975. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

