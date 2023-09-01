Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $64,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

