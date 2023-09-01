Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,819 shares of company stock valued at $498,849 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,123. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

