Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period.
In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,819 shares of company stock valued at $498,849 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,123. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
