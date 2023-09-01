Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $232.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.