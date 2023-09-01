CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,675 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 543.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 201,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.43. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

