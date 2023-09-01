Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $67,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,055. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

