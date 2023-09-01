iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.82. The company had a trading volume of 284,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day moving average of $256.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.