FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $114.35. 1,182,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,198. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

