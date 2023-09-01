Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 345,885 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 345,885 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Wingstop worth $59,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 249.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 46.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,636,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of WING stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

