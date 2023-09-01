FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89,682 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $122,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 271.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 942,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,093,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,495. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

