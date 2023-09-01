FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.53. 816,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

