FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $134,901,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 397,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $100.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

