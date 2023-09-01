Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,284,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5 %

RBC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.60. 18,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.