Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 395,760 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.06% of Shake Shack worth $71,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 37,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. 157,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,886. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -349.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.