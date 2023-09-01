Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,895 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 5.01% of Standex International worth $73,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $753,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,086. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Trading Up 0.3 %

SXI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. 15,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

