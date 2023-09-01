AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47,645 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $78,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,099 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,903. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

