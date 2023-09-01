Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of Boston Beer worth $86,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 11.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.34. 12,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,798. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,538. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.