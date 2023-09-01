Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $670,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 41,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,488. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

