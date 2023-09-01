Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Repligen worth $93,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 159,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,885. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $235.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.