Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,210 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Catalent worth $94,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 693,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.15, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

