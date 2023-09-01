FCA Corp TX Takes $346,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $36.21. 17,634,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,869,098. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

