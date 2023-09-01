Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $102,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 784,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

