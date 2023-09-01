Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.67. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,063,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,492,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,492,266.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

