Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $98,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.7% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 677,956 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.1% in the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 1,228,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,742. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.