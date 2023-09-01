Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $104.06 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.63% of Simply Good Foods worth $104,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 182,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.