Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $91,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Freshworks by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,213 shares of company stock worth $9,123,021 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

