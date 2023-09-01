Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $558.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.37 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.24.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

