Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 114,603 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,603 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.10% of AMETEK worth $369,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

View Our Latest Report on AME

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.