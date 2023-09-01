E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.05

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 98680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

